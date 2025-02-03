Could Rams' Rival Make Massive Addition This Offseason?
The Los Angeles Rams enter the offseason fully understanding that there is a target on their back from every other team in the NFC West this offseason and into the following regular season.
Los Angeles stormed back from a poor start to the season to win the division, but the likelihood of that happening again is not a risk worth taking, which means they must continue to add quality talent to the roster this offseason.
The Rams, who have never shied away from making bold draft day moves, have slowly become known for making the most of draft night by selecting quality players with their draft picks.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently listed one free agent that every team should consider adding this offseason. While Dajani thinks the Rams should improve their defense via free agency, he also believes the 49ers should.
However, Dajani believes the San Francisco 49ers should take a much bigger swing than the Rams. Dajani believes the 49ers should add veteran defensive lineman Khalil Mack this summer, which would be a massive addition for the Rams.
"The 49ers need to upgrade the defensive line this offseason, including adding a pass rusher opposite of Nick Bosa," Dajani said. "Mack isn't exactly a spring chicken, but the veteran QB terror would certainly help a defensive unit poised for a turnaround with the return of Robert Saleh. He's one year removed from a ridiculous 17-sack season."
The Rams and 49ers almost always combine to make an entertaining game, but adding a talent like Mack to a healthy 49ers defense could make things even more enjoyable for the Rams' front office this season.
Los Angeles must focus on improving their roster over the next few months but making solid moves in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Still, the Rams and 49ers could find themselves in arms race, which is only more reason the Rams to focus on stockpiling as much as they can, based on the quality of the player. Los Angeles only has to continue what they have done lately in the draft and free agency, to stay on the right trajection.
However, the 49ers need much more than that to become competitive.
