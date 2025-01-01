Could Rams Go in Shocking Direction in 2025 NFL Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams are building a full head of steam going into the NFL playoffs, as they are one of the hottest teams in football.
However, it's never too early to start thinking about the offseason, and the upcoming one should be a doozy for the Rams.
Los Angeles will enter the offseason with a nice chunk of cap room to make some moves in free agency, and it must also make some very important decisions regarding its long-term future.
Like, for example, what the Rams will do at quarterback.
Currently, Matthew Stafford is under center for Los Angeles, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that his best days are behind him.
Stafford is 36 years old, has a rather checkered history and has just two years remaining on his deal after this season.
It's time for the Rams to start thinking about their future signal-caller, which means that Los Angeles may need to consider selecting one in the NFL Draft.
This does not necessarily mean the Rams need to spend a first-round pick on a quarterback. They are still a contending team, after all, and Stafford probably has one more decent year left in him.
However, it may be wise for Los Angeles to consider rolling with a signal-caller in Round 2, especially if Alabama Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe falls in the draft.
Based on how Milroe played in the ReliaQuest Bowl, it's entirely possible, as he went just 16-for-32 with 192 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
It wasn't a great year for Milroe in general, as he totaled 16 passing touchdowns and 11 picks, watching his draft stock drop like a rock in the process.
Still, there is no doubt that the 22-year-old has considerable talent, and his clear ability as a dual threat could work very well in the modern NFL.
If Milroe is on the board when the Rams select in the second round (and he very well might be), Sean McVay and Co. should seriously weigh the possibility of taking him.
Obviously, Los Angeles is focused on a potential Super Bowl run right now, but this isn't going to last forever. Not with a declining Stafford taking snaps.
The Rams need to be proactive about this, which means that going the Milroe route on Day 2 of the draft may be the wisest decision Los Angeles could make.
Remember: going into 2024, Milroe was viewed by many as a first-round talent, so Los Angeles could ultimately bag a steal by selecting the Alabama product outside Round 1.
