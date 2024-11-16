Rams Deemed Top Fit For Superstar Quarterback
The Los Angeles Rams don't need a quarterback at the moment, as Matthew Stafford is fully entrenched under center for the 2024 NFL season.
However, that could change very quickly.
Stafford is 36 years old and is potentially declining, opening the door for the Rams to potentially select a signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There should be plenty of interesting collegiate quarterbacks available in April, but none are more enticing than Colorado Buffaloes superstar Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is widely viewed as the best quarterback prospect in his class and is in the middle of a campaign in which he has thrown for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes.
Here's the thing: Deion Sanders seems intent on steering his son to the "right" destination, which could ultimately rule out several teams near the top of the draft order.
Could that mean the Rams would have a shot of landing him?
Former NFL defensive back and current Fox Sports writer Bucky Brooks thinks so, listing Los Angeles among the top five best fits for Sanders.
"If Sanders makes this a pure football decision, the opportunity to join the Rams is a no-brainer," Brooks wrote. "Sean McVay is a quarterback whisperer who elevates every quarterback's game under his guidance with his creative scheming and skill development. He would put Sanders in a position to thrive within an offense that features a pair of skilled route runners (Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua) and a rugged running game that creates big-play chances with play-action passes."
The question is whether or not the Rams would actually have a legitimate chance of landing Sanders.
While Deion may direct his son's path, its seems hard to imagine that Shedeur will slip that far, and currently, Los Angeles would be picking 16th in the draft.
The Rams are 4-5 heading into Week 11, and it's really difficult to see them bottoming out. At the very least, this is probably a seven-win team, which means they won't really be all that close to the top of the draft order.
The idea of Los Angeles is almost certainly very tempting to Deion and Shedeur, but whether or not the Rams will be in a position to seriously land the young signal-caller remains to be seen.
One thing is for sure, though: Los Angeles would unquestionably represent a fantastic destination for Sanders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE