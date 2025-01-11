Could Rams Make Stunning Decision With Star Kyren Williams?
The Los Angeles Rams' offense has largely been keyed by Kyren Williams this year, as the running back rushed for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games.
But is Williams going to remain in Los Angeles much longer?
It may seem like a wild question to ask given how Williams has been the Rams' engine for the last couple of years, but it is a legitimate topic of discussion.
The 24-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, and let's remember that Los Angeles drafted Blake Corum last April.
And even though Williams racked up a big yardage total this season, his efficiency slipped, as he averaged just 4.1 yards per carry. He also fumbled five times.
Running backs have largely been marginalized in today's game, so the chances of the Rams handing Williams a lucrative long-term contract don't seem incredibly high. Especially not when they have a talented young back in Corum waiting in the wings.
There absolutely is a chance that Los Angeles could consider trading Williams in the coming months to open up more playing time for Corum in 2025.
Williams is a good player, but he is not Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey. He is expendable, and if the Rams are able to land a decent trade offer for him, they may pull the trigger.
Let's keep in mind that Corum, who just saw his season come to an end due to a fractured forearm, racked up 27 rushing touchdowns during his final year at Michigan in 2023. That was enough to lead the entire country.
When Los Angeles plucked Corum in the third round of the NFL Draft last April, it was widely praised for the move, but Corum won't get much of a chance to showcase his talents so long as Williams remains the featured back.
Clearly, the Rams have multiple reasons why trading Williams would be a good idea this offseason.
It makes sense from a financial perspective, as Los Angeles probably doesn't want to be on the hook for long-term money to a good—not great—halfback who has also had some difficulty staying healthy.
Plus, Corum may very well develop into a better player than Williams.
Look for trade speculation to ensue around Williams after the playoffs.
