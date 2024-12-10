What Took So Long for Rams to Unleash Rookie Blake Corum?
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now and are fresh off of an explosive offensive performance in a 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills.
The Rams' offense is loaded with weapons, headlined by wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. But now, Los Angeles is finally being to utilize a player that it should been employing a long time ago.
Rookie running back Blake Corum.
Corum has carried the ball eight times in each of the last two weeks, which comes after he hadn't logged any more than five rushing attempts since Week 2.
And you know what? Corum has managed to be efficient with his touches, as as he has rattled off 76 yards on 16 totes in the Rams' last couple of games.
The question is, what took so long for Los Angeles to finally start using him?
When the Rams selected Corum in the third round of the NFL Draft back in April, they were lauded for the selection thanks to Corum's explosiveness and versatility.
The University of Michigan product terrorized the Big Ten during his four-year collegiate tenure, most recently racking up 1,245 yards and a nation-leading 27 rushing touchdowns in 2023.
Given Kyren Williams' up and down 2024 campaign, it's a mystery as to why Sean McVay did not start making Corum a more significant part of the offense earlier.
To be fair, McVay is obviously seeing Corum everyday in practice, so it's easy for us to play armchair coach and determine what McVay—or any coach—should be doing.
But it just seems like Los Angeles should have at least been experimenting with Corum more during the earlier stages of the season.
Yes, Williams has posted 1,013 yards and 12 scores on the year, but he is averaging a very pedestrian four yards per tote. Heck, over the first three weeks of the season, he logged under four yards per carry each game. Meanwhile, Corum went without a touch in two of those contests.
I guess the important thing is that McVay is now deploying Corum, and it has paid dividends over the past couple of weeks.
You kind of get the feeling that Corum may have a big game on tap over the last four games of the regular season, and the Rams may very well need it in the NFC West race.
