The Massive Impact Kyren Williams Made on the Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams had a great turnaround season. The Rams started off slow but finished the second half of the regular season strong.
They won the NFC West division and now find themselves hosting a playoff game. They will face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. This matchup will be a great battle between both teams.
The Rams leaned heavily and strongly on running back Kyren Willams all year. Williams was a workhorse and was the driving force of the offense. Williams stepped up big at the beginning of the season when star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua went down early due to injuries. The team turned to Williams to help the offense and he answered the call.
"He's meant a lot. He's meant so much," said head coach Sean McVay. "He has such a great energy about himself. He enjoys the competition. He loves to do challenging things and the resilience that he shows is a real reflection of his mental and physical toughness. That embodies a lot of the things that we want to be about. I think he's been at his best in the most important moments that we've needed him, and we wouldn't be in this situation without him."
Williams had a career-high in touchdowns, rushing yards, and carries. Williams had no problem with it and took on the challenge that was given to him of carrying the load for the offense. Late in the regular season, Williams had good games, in which the passing game could not get going and the offense turned strictly to giving the ball to him
During the Rams winning streak, they were close games, in which they closed out in the fourth with running the ball. Now heading into the playoffs, many see the Rams as being a run-first team. This team can win in so many ways. Williams will have a big impact on the Rams in the postseason.
Williams got much-needed rest in the final week of the regular season. He is now rested and ready to go on Monday Night against the Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in Week 8 and are looking to do the same in the playoffs.
