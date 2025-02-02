REPORT: One Free Agent the Rams Must Consider This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams face a pivotal offseason filled with many questions on both sides of the ball. While the most pressing question surrounding the Rams right now concerns quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams' defense also has questions.
The Rams have built out their defense using primarily the NFL Draft and will likely continue to do so again this offseason. However, Los Angeles has a chance to sprinkle in a few quality veteran options in free agency.
Los Angeles' playoff run showed they could compete with any team in the National Football League. However, their 1-4 start and road playoff loss proved how much work still needs to be done on the roster, as it has glaring weaknesses.
The Rams had one of the youngest defenses in the NFL this season, but the unit played admirably and was a significant part of why the Rams went to the playoffs. Still, the young defense could use some additional help and experience.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently released his list of one free agent each team should consider signing this offseason. He listed an intriguing option for the Rams: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
"The Rams have a talented defensive front with Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, Byron Young, etc. Now, they need a veteran inside backer to fly around at the second level," Dajani said. "That's Nick Bolton. He's averaged over eight tackles per game over 57 contests, recorded a career-high three sacks in 2024, and even made a case for Super Bowl MVP a couple of years ago when he had a scoop-and-score vs. the [Philadelphia] Eagles. Bolton's talent and leadership is needed in L.A."
Bolton would provide the Rams with plenty of experience at the position and could potentially help a linebacker unit without Christian Rozeboom next season, as he is set to enter free agency this offseason.
Still, the Rams must take a hard look at where the roster can improve this offseason, as improving will be the goal of every team this offseason. If the Rams want to reach their potential, it will start with building a quality roster.
