REPORT: Rams Look to Let Keep Up the Momentum Against Bitter Rival
The Los Angeles Rams are on a roll. They have won three of their last four games and six of their previous eight.
They will next face the San Francisco 49ers in a game they absolutely must win to give themselves the best chance possible to win the NFC West and go to the playoffs.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicted the 49ers to upset the Rams by a score of 28-23. Reyes believes in the 49ers' chances primarily because of how good of a game they played against the Chicago Bears.
"While San Francisco cannot catch a break with its injuries, the 49ers played their best game of the season against a very good Bears defense," Reyes said. "Isaac Guerendo may have a shot to go, but I think the biggest recent move for the Niners was the return of safety Talanoa Hufanga."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicted a Rams victory, projecting a 26-21 win for Los Angeles on Sunday. Dragon believes the Rams are riding a high after Sunday's exciting upset win over the Buffalo Bills.
"This is a huge game for the 49ers as they hope to keep their playoff dreams alive. The Rams have won the past two meetings with San Francisco, and LA is coming off a signature win against the Bills. The Rams will carry momentum from last week into The Bay."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY predicts the Rams to win the game 28-27, as the Rams have been on a roll lately.
"This is a tough one to pick on the spread, but the Rams have fully hit their stride and are positioned to make a run at the NFC West," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Rams will win a close game by a score of 25-24. Mendoza believes the fact that the Rams are still in the hunt for the NFC West title, and the playoffs will fuel them to a road win on a short week over a division rival.
"Los Angeles is coming off an incredible game against Buffalo," Mendoza said. "Even though the 49ers seemed to fix a lot of issues last week, the Rams get the better of their in-state rival and keep pace in the NFC West race."
