REPORT: Should Rams Consider a Trade up in the NFL Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams are poised to have an intriguing offseason, as they are coming off a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams must add depth to a team that suffered numerous injuries at the start of this season. Los Angeles also could lose a few of their most critical players in free agency this offseason.
This makes the Rams' draft even more critical, as they cannot afford to have anything less than a productive draft this summer.
Matthew Cannata of the Pro Football Network has the Rams addressing multiple needs in the first few rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. First, Cannata believes the Rams will select defensive tackle Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.
"Even [DT Mason] Graham can’t boast Tyleik Williams’ consistency, even if his ceiling is levels higher," Cannata said. "Rumor has it Williams hasn’t played a bad game since arriving on campus in Columbus, Ohio. Although he’s never consistently flashed as a pass rusher, he’s also largely been deployed as the yin to Mike Hall Jr. and Ty Hamilton’s yang. He does the dirty work while they have all the fun.
"Williams possesses eye-popping torque strength and consistently stuns blockers with a quick first step to reset the line of scrimmage. He’s quick to read run keys, and his peripheral vision and insane flexibility allow him to drop anchor against double teams with ease."
Cannata projects the Rams will trade up to the 82nd pick in the draft to add a cornerback to a defense that struggled last season. He believes the Rams will trade up for cornerback Daylen Everette from Georgia.
"Daylen Everette was a rising star in the Bulldogs’ secondary, showcasing a blend of size, athleticism, and instincts," Cannata said. "Everette’s length and physicality make him effective in press coverage, while his quickness and fluid hips allow him to stay in phase with receivers downfield. He excels at reading routes and breaking on the ball, showing solid instincts in coverage.
"Everette’s willingness to contribute in run support adds to his versatility. With continued development in technique and ball skills, he has the potential to become a dynamic playmaker at the next level."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE