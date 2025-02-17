Could Rams Upgrade Middle of Defense with Bitter Rival 49ers Linebacker?
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams, they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs. The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this offseason the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
A free agent the Rams can go after is from their NFC West rival, the 49ers. The Rams can fill in their linebacker need with Dre Greenlaw. Greenlaw has been a solid piece to the 49ers defense since arriving in San Francisco. And he will be hitting the market. The Rams can add him to the young talented defense and he will make them better.
Many predict that the 49ers will be on the saving money end this off season. And will look to move on from a lot of their free agents. They will also have to find the money to offer quarterback Brock Purdy an extension. The 49ers window to contend for a Super Bowl seems to be closing faster than many would have expected.
Greenlaw makes a lot of sense for the Rams. They can be adding to their team well making their rival worse. Most importantly, Greenlaw will fit with the Rams' defense which is only trending up. With young talent on the defensive line and the ability to get after the quarterback, Greenlaw can find success being in the middle of that defense and be a huge help.
Greenlaw is another player that the Rams can go after from the 49ers. The Rams are an attractive destination for many free agents. They are in win-now mode with one of the best head coaches and coaching staff in the NFL.
