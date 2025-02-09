Could the Rams Draft Matthew Stafford's Replacement?
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to think about with the 26th overall pick in this year's draft class. GM Les Snead has done an amazing job with drafting, having back-to-back years with phenomenal production from rookies.
There's a lot of pressure to continue that success and to continue to flesh this team out through the draft. The smart thing to do would be to take an offensive lineman or a cornerback when you're this late in the draft.
An offensive lineman could help bolster a unit that has key players leaving, like Alaric Jackson, and could protect whoever the Rams' quarterback may be. A cornerback is an exercise in the rich getting richer. They have a solid defensive unit but could use some help in the back end.
I propose that the Rams do neither of those options, at least with their first-round pick, and instead opt to swing for the fences and make a high-risk, high-reward pick. Matthew Stafford may be out the door and could play for a new team next season.
They could target a quarterback in free agency and buy into someone with experience in the league. However, they could also draft Stafford's replacement and work with him from day one, and there is one prospect that could lead to amazing things for the city of Los Angeles.
Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL draft after a disappointing loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semi-finals. He played for the Texas Longhorns for three years, in his last year putting up 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.
The biggest question mark on Ewers is whether or not he deserves to be drafted in the first round, as many mock drafts don't include him in the first round. The top QB prospects will most likely be drafted by the time the Rams are on the clock, and I believe Ewers is a worthy gamble.
He's shown that he can ball out in the regular season, and under Sean McVay's coaching, I believe they could get the most out of him. Unlike previous draft picks, I don't think Ewers would come out the gate swinging and have an OROY-type season. However, with time, I could definitely see Ewers get familiar with the system and lead a successful offense alongside Puka Nacua.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE