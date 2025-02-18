D.J. Reed to the Rams? Discussing Los Angeles' "Dream Scenario"
The Rams were recently linked to two players Pro Football Focus believes would be perfect additions to the team in their NFL Offseason "Dream Scenario" story. In free agency, the Rams would pick up former Jets defensive back D.J. Reed and with their first-round selection, they would grab Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
"The Rams may possess a solid, young defense to lean on over the next few years, but their weakness in coverage is apparent, having finished 28th in expected points allowed per dropback and sporting no cornerbacks who graded above 63.0 in coverage. Signing PFF’s highest-ranked free agent cornerback in Reed would change the tone and position this defense for success in 2025," Wrote PFF's Mason Cameron.
"If Simmons’ medicals come back clean during the pre-draft process, he could be gone before the Rams' selection at No. 26. However, his pass-blocking ability is undeniable. Before going down in Week 7, he posted an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps."
Reed would be a brilliant addition to Chris Shula's defense. He is a veteran player who has gone under the radar due to the presence of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner but in reality, he was one of the most important pieces in the Jets secondary. With Gardner on the field, teams chose to go after Reed and he came through for New York time and time again.
While the Rams should still re-sign Ahkello Witherspoon, having both men in the DB room would give Shula the freedom to move around his safeties in various ways. Kam Curl could play closer to the line of scrimmage while Quentin Lake would have weapons with experience to organize what is a reactionary secondary, turning them into a full-throttle attack, especially with the Rams' pass rush.
Simmons would be a great addition unless the Rams re-sign Alaric Jackson. However, he's arguably the best tackle in the class, giving Will Campbell a run for his money, so if Simmons' medicals do come back clean, he's off the board long before the Rams pick at 26. The worst part is that several mocks have him going to the 49ers, so the Rams need to make sure they properly scout the former Buckeye.
