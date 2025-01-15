Defensive Youth Movement Continues to Propel Rams
There are no words to describe the great player that was Aaron Donald. The DT spent his entire career with the (St. Louis) Los Angeles Rams and helped make their defense one feared across the league. He was an asset, whether he handled double teams or wrecked a game on his own.
When he retired last offseason, it left a gargantuan hole in that defense, and many questioned if the Ram's defense could handle his absence. There are no ways to replace a talent such as Donald, but GM Les Snead made it his priority to address that need as best as he could.
The Rams had 10 draft picks to work within the 2024 NFL Draft, and half of them went towards their defense; they didn't draft an offensive player until the third round with Blake Corum out of Michigan.
It's now been a year since these decisions were made, and I believe that they've been good additions to a defense that felt lost with the departure of its anchor. The first pick Snead and the front office made set the tone in what direction they wanted to go to.
There's been so much said regarding the amazing play of Jared Verse. The DROY favorite has been everything the Rams could've asked for. The Rams didn't wanna stop there with defensive studs from Florida State as their next draft pick was defensive end Braden Fiske.
Verse is the only Ram to make the All-Pro team, which speaks volumes about the kind of season the rookie has had. However, that's not to take away from the impressive seasons that the other Rams rookies had. Players like Kamren Kinchens and Brennan Jackson contributed heavily to their defense.
It's that defense that helped the Rams win the NFC West and host a playoff game, in said playoff game, is when the defense for the Rams shined through. They were able to sack opposing QB Sam Darnold 9 times, which ties the all-time playoff record for sacks in a game.
Snead clearly understood the gravity of having a player such as Donald retire, so he emphasized players who could make up for what was lost. Existing players on the team, such as Byron Young and Kobie Turner, benefited from attention elsewhere, which allowed them to make plays.
Having young key defensive pieces have so many snaps in the playoffs is huge for their development, and the future looks bright for all of them.
