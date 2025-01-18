Do Rams Have a Top-10 RB Heading Into 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022 by trading for many veterans and buying into their current roster. They traded away picks haphazardly to fully utilize the roster they had constructed that season. It worked out admirably for them, but there were concerns about the future.
One reason the Rams have continued to succeed despite throwing caution to the wind is that GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay have repeatedly learned to do more with less and found gems in the rough through the draft.
Players like Puka Nacua, Cobie Durant, and Byron Young were all drafted in the 3rd round or later in their respective draft classes. The Rams organization does a phenomenal job at scouting their players and knowing what pick is best available.
Kyren Williams is no different; he was drafted in the 5th round and has seen a lot of success with the team. In his rookie year, he didn't see much playing time, but ever since he's been thrust into the starting role, he has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns.
Maurice Jones-Drew, an analyst at NFL.com, published an article that ranked all 32 starting running backs in the NFL in their 2024 season. Williams cracked the top 10 with 7th place among all running backs in the NFL. He writes,
"Williams, one of six players with 300-plus carries this season, has been essential to the Rams' success in the red zone, scoring 93.3 percent of Los Angeles' rushing touchdowns this season, the highest mark for any back in the NFL" (Jones-Drew, NFL.com).
After the 2025 season, William's rookie contract will be up, and I believe it is in the Ram's best interests to resign him, given he wants a fair contract extension. They've had a serviceable rushing attack and with the 22nd pick in the draft, they can improve their OL and make it even better.
Williams has been an ironman for a team that is prone to having their star players out. They drafted Blake Corum as a backup, but I believe that next year, the snaps should be more even between the two. Williams saw over 300 carries this season, and it's important not to overwork him either.
I believe that if they do a committee in the backfield with Williams and Corum, it can add a nice 1-2 punch for their offense. This will allow them to continue to improve their rushing attack, which helps with the play-action pass, which Stafford excels at.
