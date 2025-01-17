Rams Scored Lucky Break in 2023 After Raiders Potentially Selected Wrong Byron Young
In what can only be described as a hilarious twist of events, the Rams defensive rebuild took a massive turn when they were able to select EDGE rusher Byron Young out of the University of Tennessee with the 77th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young would go on to finish second behind Kobie Turner for rookie sacks and was a PFWA All-Rookie team selection. The kicker is that the Rams probably should have never gotten him.
If not for the absolute dysfunction in Las Vegas, the Rams' Byron Young would have been a Raider according to ESPN Radio host Qiant Myers who adamantly believes Las Vegas selected the wrong Byron Young. In the 2023 NFL Draft, there were two Byron Youngs. The edge trusher out of Tennessee that the Rams drafted and the defensive tackle out of Alabama that the Raiders selected seven spots ahead of Los Angeles with the 70th pick.
Myers would go on to say “I don’t know this, and it could just end up being a funny, but he was selected before Byron Young went to the Rams, and I remember a lot of people said ‘Wait, are you sure it’s the Alabama one that they’re taking?'”
Looking back, there's a lot of evidence that points to this story being true. The Rams' Byron Young stated in 2023 that the Raiders texted his agent, saying that they were going to draft him before recanting that statement, claiming they texted the wrong agent.
I don't believe that for one second. It was generally agreed during the draft process that Byron Young (Tennessee) was the better prospect during per-draft evaluations. Also what gets said in the draft room that leads to the wrong agent getting called despite knowing there are two Byron Youngs?
In every mock draft I participated in during 2023, everyone knew the difference. How did an NFL organization not know? Also when the Raiders selected Byron Young (Alabama), they had four interior defensive linemen already on the team.
While the Raiders did select an edge rusher in the first round in Tyree Wilson, wouldn't it make more sense, in the modern age when everyone's base defense is nickel, to have multiple pass rushers with different skill sets? Also in the same draft Maxx Crosby was selected in, the Raiders took Clelin Ferrell in the first round so there is precedent.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham runs multiple defenses so it's not like they needed another down lineman in a 3-4 defense. Especially not at pick 70. While it seems we'll never know the truth, considering where he was selected, his pre-draft grade, the defense the Raiders run, and the fact that Young (Tennessee) was a true three-down EDGE compared to Wilson who was viewed as a pass rush specialist, it seems a mistake was made.
Regardless it worked out for the Rams as their Byron Young recorded 1.5 sacks in the Rams Wild Card win over Minnesota while the Raiders' Byron Young was cut after one season. Raiders GM Dave Ziegler was fired in the middle of the 2023 season
