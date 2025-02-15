Do the Rams Already Have Stafford’s Replacement?
With the trade of Cooper Kupp looming over the Los Angeles Rams organization, it seems their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, also wants out of LA. If two of their biggest stars leave in free agency, this would leave a massive hole in their offense, and they'd be rushing to fill it as best they can.
They should expect first-round compensation for Kupp, but they might not have to scramble as much to find a competent quarterback to replace Stafford. In 2024, the Rams had Jimmy Garoppolo under contract as a backup for Stafford. He didn't play much for the Rams, but in the one game he played, he threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. That game ultimately resulted in a loss, but his performance showed that he's capable enough in Sean McVay's offense.
Garoppolo will be a free agent this off-season, but I think they should re-sign him and keep him on the roster. Garoppolo isn't the long-term answer at quarterback, but he could serve as a bridge quarterback for one to two years before settling on someone they trust with their future.
Garoppolo gives the Rams offense experience, and he has a chip on his shoulder against their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. He led them to a Super Bowl where he couldn't lead them to a win, which could generate animosity and make those games all the more important for him.
Garoppolo isn't a mobile quarterback, so it'll be up to McVay to scheme easy throws for the 33-year-old. He isn't an upgrade at the position, but it does give LA a chance to stay afloat despite so much roster turnaround, and he'll be relatively cheap.
In my opinion, they should re-sign Garoppolo because he's one of the better backups in the league and will have experience being in the system. I wouldn't bank on him being the starter for the entire season, and I would want the Rams to bring in competition with another free agent or possibly a rookie.
Garoppolo gives the Rams a chance to replace Stafford with someone who's experienced and well-versed in McVay's offense, but he doesn't elevate their roster and gives the Rams no timeline for their future.
