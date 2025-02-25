Does a Matthew Stafford Trade Work for the Cleveland Browns?
The Los Angeles Rams could potentially move off of their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford this off-season. There are many teams that could be interested in Stafford, but should the Cleveland Browns be one of them?
One hypothetical trade sees Stafford being traded to the Browns for a second and fourth-round pick. This trade would propel the Browns into a playoff team, and in this trade, they would be keeping the second overall pick.
Overall though, this trade doesn't move me on either side. If the Rams trade Stafford away, they need a first-round pick. Secondly, there is too much money tied up in Deshaun Watson's contract for them to give Stafford an extension, which is what he wants.
While the Browns solidifying their quarterback position would do wonders for that franchise, it's not like this move pushes the needle for them to go win a Super Bowl. This is especially the case with Myles Garrett requesting a trade.
The Rams shouldn't be looking to trade Stafford at all, especially if this is what they're getting in return. Even with their impressive drafting history, I don't think they'll be able to find Stafford's replacement with the picks provided.
The Browns shouldn't be looking to trade for Stafford. The only way it makes sense for the Rams is if they give up the second-overall pick, and the Browns wouldn't do that. It would set back their franchise even more, all for the sake of a winning season or two.
The Browns have the second-to-last least amount of cap space across the league; they should be in no rush to sign any free agents, much less ones that are looking for a contract extension. However, the Rams do have enough cap space to bring back Stafford.
There could be mock trades for Stafford for every team, but the bottom line is that he won't find a better situation than the one he's currently in. The Rams project to rise from last year and continue to build off of last year's momentum.
Although the post says, 'Who says no?', I believe that both teams should decline this deal as it does nothing for either of them. It doesn't move the needle for the Browns, and the Rams would be giving up their chance at competing for a Super Bowl for a measly two picks in later rounds.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE