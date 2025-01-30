Does Cooper Kupp Want to Play for a Different Team Next Season?
There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his future with the team. Although his production has dipped, and he will be 32 by next season, most of the discourse surrounding his departure has been solely from the Rams' point of view.
NFL insider James Palmer got me thinking about whether Kupp wants to come back to play for the Rams or not, with Palmer noting that there were rumors at the trade deadline that Kupp could want to play elsewhere.
Whether it's finding replacements for him in the offense or questions regarding his eventual retirement and if that should be with the team, an angle not yet explored is whether Kupp should be looking to leave the team.
Although the Rams have a bright future ahead of them, they're not a team that's built to win a Super Bowl at the moment. They did a phenomenal job to secure a playoff spot, but is that success always something that can be relied on?
The truth is that LA's two biggest offensive weapons, Kupp and Matthew Stafford, are on the decline. Those two also occupy the two biggest contracts on the team, so it will be difficult to obtain significant free agents that could extend their contending window.
If Kupp stays on the Rams, is it realistic that he will win another Super Bowl in his time there? In an interview, Kupp expressed that he believes he is still playing meaningful football and is unsure of his future with the Rams.
The way I see it, it's beneficial for both parties if they move on. The Rams have a star in Puka Nacua for much cheaper than Kupp. Kupp could go to a different team where he could see more production or join a roster that is built to compete.
I don't know what team would be willing to pay Kupp the money he is due, but I'm sure some teams would greatly appreciate his contribution. He should be looking to go to contenders because while he still can make an impact, he's not getting any younger.
Before, I thought that Kupp should retire a Ram because they owe it to him after everything he's done for them in his eight years. Now, I feel it's the best decision to let him go to another team. It saves the Rams money and, depending on where he goes, gives him a real chance to contend for another championship.
