Does Matthew Stafford to the Colts Make Sense?
The Los Angeles Rams have seemingly gone nowhere with Matthew Stafford on talks of his contract extension. The Indianapolis Colts are still in search of their franchise quarterback despite Anthony Richardson showing much promise. Does this trade make sense for both of them?
For the Rams, trading Stafford away to any team takes them out of Super Bowl contention. Every year Stafford and Sean McVay are paired together is a year where they're on the fringe of competing. The question then becomes if what they're getting back in return for him is worth taking that risk.
For the Colts, this trade wouldn't turn them into a contender. They simply don't have enough talent on their roster to compete with the top teams in the AFC, but it could mean they could see a playoff berth, as I can see them winning the AFC South with Stafford on the team.
Theoretically, the Colts shouldn't even be looking for the quarterback of the future with Anthony Richardson under center. However, with reports coming out that they're open to having a quarterback battle between him and a free agent signing, the future isn't looking bright for Richardson with the Colts.
Through the first two years of his career, he's played 15 out of a possible 34 games. His numbers in his sophomore year weren't encouraging either. In 2024, he threw for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He also ran the ball for 499 yards with six touchdowns but fumbled the ball seven times. Despite his injuries keeping him out and subpar play, the Colts finished second in their division, and their record was 8 - 9.
If the Colts were willing to give up Richardson in exchange for Stafford, should the Rams take that deal? I would say yes. However, there would be hesitation as, through two years, Stafford has been more healthy than Richardson despite the age gap between the two.
If Richardson were able to put it all together, he would be a juggernaut in McVay's offensive scheme, as he has rushing upside alongside a rocket of an arm. That's only if the Colts are willing to give him up, and that's the only way the Rams would agree to this deal.
There's no way the Colts would give up the 14th overall pick, and there's nobody else on the roster quite as intriguing as Richardson. There are other quarterbacks available that the Rams should be interested in making their starter.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE