Should the Rams Give Joe Milton III a Chance at Being a Starter?
The Los Angeles Rams offseason has been plagued with uncertainty at the quarterback position. While there is still hope for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles, with every passing day, the trade rumors grow louder and louder.
The New England Patriots could be open to trading away Joe Milton III. Should the Rams be interested? Certainly.
He looks like a promising prospect who could compete for the starting job or learn under Stafford.
The only problem with the Rams going after him is that there are so many quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, and the Patriots have all the leverage. They can ask for a ridiculous price, and if nobody bites, it's no sweat off of their back if they keep him on the roster.
Milton III is the ideal prospect in the sense that nobody has a firm grasp on his ceiling in the NFL. He only played one game for the Patriots last season and had himself a game. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown while also scoring a rushing touchdown.
His physical attributes jump off the screen, weighing 246 pounds and being 6'5". The biggest question mark with Milton III is if he's legit. Past that one game, he has no other experience in the NFL, and the Rams or other teams don't know if he's worth investing draft compensation into.
However, if he's available, the Rams should be calling the Patriots up. Milton III fits their timeline regardless of their decision with Stafford. He could learn under Stafford while he's still around or compete for the starting job with other players on the roster, like Jimmy Garoppolo.
This move would save the Rams from having to use a draft pick on a quarterback, which would allow them to target other areas of need. The Patriots have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye; there'd be no reason to keep Milton III on their roster, especially if they can get significant draft capital for him.
Due to his lack of playing time, I don't believe any team would trade a first for him. However, if their asking price is second or third-round picks, the Rams should be one of the first teams to pick up the phone and make an offer for their potential future franchise quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE