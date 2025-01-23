Does WR Atwell Still Have A Role With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams have a good problem on their hands: too many talented wide receivers. After Demarcus Robinson has claimed to want to stay in LA (should they come to a deal), and veteran star Cooper Kupp intends to play football in 2025, where does that leave Tutu Atwell?
As is stands, Atwell would be the second string option behind Puka Nacua, as Nacua, Robinson and Kupp would take the field as the Rams wide receivers. Atwell is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the NFL playoffs. Should the Rams decide to bring him back?
Its a tough scenario. Kupp has been with the Rams since coming into the league, so his spot on the team seems to be locked up as long as he wants it. Nacua has proved to be a key asset to the Rams franchise early in his career and could keep that production up for multiple years to come. That leaves both free agents Robinson and Atwell.
Robinson recorded his best offensive numbers in his career this season with the Rams, recording 505 receiving yards in 17 games played. Atwell was utilized more when Kupp and Nacua were down and out to injury, and saw his role decrease when they returned.
On the season, Atwell posted carer bests as well. In 17 games played, Atwell recorded 562 receiving yards in 42 receptions, and brought in 29 first downs for his squad. While Atwell's receiving number was higher than Robinson's, Robinson did so in less receptions.
Both Robinson and Atwell are strong options for the Rams to consider, but if the Rams are looking to go a more youthful route, they should bring in Atwell for another season. If they are looking to run back some electric plays next season as they chase down another NFC West division crown, Robinson might be the guy.
If the Rams do not retain Atwell and lose him to free agency, fans should fully expect Atwell to be brought in by another franchise. His quick feet, young age, and talent shown gives him multiple landing spots as other teams are in dire need of wide receiving help.
