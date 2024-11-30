Final Predictions For Rams vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are in a must-win situation as they enter one of the easier games on their schedule in the final six games. With the Bills, 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks still left on the schedule, the Rams must find a win down south to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Prediction: Rams 31, Saints 23
The Rams have been very good at responding after tough home losses. After scoring just 15 points on five field goals in Week 10 in a loss to the Dolphins, the Rams responded with 28 points on four touchdowns on the road, the very next week in a win over the Patriots.
A similar situation is upon them as they were body bagged last week at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and will seek another key road victory in a cant lose scenario. If the Rams want to have a chance at the playoffs, division or Wild Card, they must win this game and they will.
The Saints possess one of the worst overall and pass defenses in the NFL. They are allowing 390.8 total yards per game and 256.6 yards through the air. This bodes very well for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the multiple passing threats that the Rams have.
Stafford has been on a tear lately in his past five games with 12 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He has six touchdown passes and zero picks in his past two games and will look to keep the hot hand going in a dome environment that he is very used to playing in.
With both receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, one of them will be open on almsot every drop back for Stafford due to the fact that the Saints' top cornerback, Alontae Taylor, was put on injured reserve on Tuesday. He has three interceptions and 11 pass deflections this season.
Nacua has over 100 yards receiving in three of his six games that he has played this season after dealing with a serious knee injury in the beginning of the year. He will catch his second touchdown pass of the season on Sunday while Kupp delivers another classic performance of 80 plus yards.
The Saints do not have the strongest pass rush, but will blitz multiple linebackers and cornerbacks since their stats have reflected those posititions are in the backfield fairly often. The Rams will likely to return veteran tackle Rob Havenstein who will give the struggling offensive front a huge boost.
Much like what happened in the Patriots game with zero sacks allowed, Stafford will be clean for most of the game and have his way with a decimated Saints secondary defense that has struggled to stop teams all year long.
The Rams defense has had a rough go over the past several weeks, allowing 20 or more in their last five games. They will make it six as running back Alvin Kamara will have a good day, but the Saints will be without their top two receivers in Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed whiich will slow them down.
