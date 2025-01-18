Saquon Barkley Responds to Jared Verse's Comments, Stokes Intensity of Eagles Rivalry
The intensity inside Lincoln Financial Field will be ratcheted up after Jared Verse made a public proclamation that he hates Eagles fans. During the Rams-Eagles regular season matchup, Verse was subjected to verbal abuse by some Eagles supporters that rubbed the Rams' first-round pick the wrong way.
While coaches dislike it when players provide bulletin board material, Sean McVay stood by his star pass rusher saying "He told his truth, I'm riding with the Rams." While Verse is ready to move on stating "we got a game to handle," Eagles fans are primed to let him hear it on Sunday.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spoke about Verse's words, providing a unique perspective as he endured the virtial of Philadelphia during his time with the New York Giants. He told reporters “Probably not the smartest thing to say coming to Philadelphia…Probably wouldn’t give them extra fuel”
While many do not consider Verse's words to have been the best move, I believe it was the exact thing that needed to be said. While generalizations are not fair, they exist for a reason and the attitudes of some Eagles fans will flood the field. The Rams are walking into the Lion's den with a target on their back and Verse put it on their front. Good.
I've never played in the NFL and I never will. What the players have to endure are a level of courage and grit that I have been fortunate enough to never have to experience. However, if someone is gunning for you, it's good to have the target on your front so you see who is shooting so you can shoot back.
The Eagles are coming to play. The Eagles are coming to hit. Verse just ensured the Rams are ready to hit back. This is playoff football. This is war. There are no friends, just intensity. The Eagles as the home team are going to be pumped to play. The Rams needed an injection of juice. Perhaps my words are misguided, but Verse didn't say what he said for no reason. He didn't say anything about the Vikings fans last week because they treated him well during their regular season matchup.
So if Verse feels offended, the Rams should feel offended. If Verse felt he needed to speak, then a statement must be made. The Rams have an opportunity to shock the world and no one wins Super Bowls flying under the radar. As Rex Ryan once said, the best place to be is where expectations are high and with a target on their team, it's time to hit the Eagles hard and hit them first.
No one remembers what was said. Everyone remember how whatever was said made them feel. For the Rams, it's time to show the world how you feel.
