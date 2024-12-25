Former NFL Coach Herm Edwards Sounds Off on Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are one of, if not the hottest teams in the National Football League right now. They are riding a four-game winning streak into Week 17 against NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. They are trying to get a step closer to winning the division with a win over the team from Arizona. The Rams are also looking to make it five in a row on Saturday.
The Rams know what they need to do to win the NFC West title and get a home game in the playoffs. If the Rams get in, no team is going to want to play them. Head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford have been in those playoff moments and won it all. That will be huge for the Rams going into these final weeks of the regular season.
"They are very scary," said ESPN NFL Analyst and former NFL head coach Herm Edwards. "And I did not believe it, I had to look at the stat sheet twice. Matthew Stafford only threw 19 passes [against the Jets]. That is, it, 19. He has been averaging about 35-40 passes a game. This was a 19 one. And this was just one of those ugly football games on the road, just to play conditions right. And they ran it 31 times. And Matthew Stafford threw for 110 yards, and he won a football game... And that was what coach [Sean McVay] said they are finding ways to win. The Rams are just kind of just hanging around. They keep hanging around. And who is going to win that division out there? Right now, it looks like the Rams, right? It might be the Rams division to win."
When the Rams went on their Super Bowl run in the 2021-2022 season, they won the NFC West title. If they win the division this season, the Rams will look to take a similar path back to the big game. The Rams arguably will have a better offense this time around. And the young defense will look to take the next step to becoming a top defense in the NFL. Do not sleep on the Rams.
