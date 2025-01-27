REPORT: Recent Prediction Lands Rams Future QB Replacement
The Los Angeles Rams seem to have a predicament on their hands. Now several years removed from their Super Bowl victory, the Rams' glory days may be coming to an end, especially for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. While Stafford's 2025 fate is up in the air, the Rams must look to get a replacement quick.
Lucky for them, a recent prediction made by TWSN's Marissa Myers, the Rams found their guy to replace Stafford. Former first-round pick and current backup for the Minnesota Vikings Daniel Jones may be the answer.
"After he was waived by the Giants and signed with the Minnesota Vikings, he has had time to sit on the bench and learn from an offensive-minded coach in Kevin O'Connell. This is what truly makes Jones ideal, as he will be able to be a plug-and-play for Sean McVay’s offensive scheme as O’Connell, who came from the Rams, runs a very similar system. If there is any place Jones can rebound, it’s the Rams, and Los Angeles can take the chance on Jones," Myers said.
The thought of Stafford not riding out his current contract seems outlandish given the high level he performed at last season. However, the Rams do not have the best depth when it comes to the quarterback position, as Jimmy Garoppolo (33) was the second string.
Jones got released by the New York Giants after playing in 10 games in the 2024 season. His 2,070 passing yards is encouraging, but his quarterback rating, which sat at 47.8, is alarming when trying to fill Stafford's shoes.
Passing 70 touchdowns in his career, Jones would slide nicely into a role where his main job would be to throw to Puka Nacua. The depth at wide receiver and running back for the Rams will keep them competitive, but without a steady-minded and experienced quarterback, it could hinder more than help.
However, it is very possible that Jones stays with the Vikings if quarterback Sam Darnold is not brought back for the future. Having only played a snap in a Giants uniform, Jones will likely be looking to build his identity in a starting role, rather than behind another quarterback.
