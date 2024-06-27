Rams News: Fresh Look at LA's Future Practice Facility
The Los Angeles Rams are making the move to Woodland Hills, CA, where their new practice facility will be. After eight years in Thousand Oaks up in California Lutheran University, the Rams have moved to their new, permanent home.
The move to their new home was announced in mid-last season, and their new practice facility seems to be taking shape. The Rams' new practice facility will be in the Warner Center. The project started nearly a year ago and is located at 21555 Oxnard Street, at the intersection of Canoga Avenue and Erwin Street.
The facility will be modern and include modular structures containing offices, a weight room, a locker room, and a media room. Outside, the plans call for two practice fields. Although it will be the new home for the Rams, for practice, Rams CEO and owner Stan Kroenke says he is considering building a mix of residential, commercial, and retail uses, as well as new green spaces and community amenities.
Kroenke is making sure that it is the best of both worlds: a world-class facility for his players and a place where locals can go and enjoy themselves. The new facility is expected to be open in advance of the 2024 NFL season.
The Rams are expected to have a tremendous season, and they'll lack no amenities as they look to reach the mountaintop again.
More Rams: LA Reveals Training Camp Schedule for Open Practices