Rams' GM Snead Update on When Will We See TE Higbee
The Los Angeles Rams offense is firing on all cylinders right now. And the Rams are not even at full strength yet. The missing piece from the offense is veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee can return in Week 15 against the 49ers but it is unclear if he will. Higbee is coming off an ACL injury he suffered in last year's wild card game.
When Higbee comes back the Rams offense will be at full strength and even more dangerous than it already is. Higbee has been practicing with the team and has been involved with the offense all season, helping his teammates in any way he can.
"You know, I think what we got to do is figure out where he is at physically, mentality, psychologically," said Rams General Manager Les Snead about Tyler Higbee. "So it is something we are going to discuss. Not there yet in that, OK, but the interesting thing about this game right here is we did not practice a lot, be a little more walkthrough. I think it is definitely going to be something."
"Here is what we know about Higbee ... There is something about his spirit when he is on the field, the way he competes when he is in the huddle. There is an element of chemistry and ignition that he brings, not only in let us call it a catch and run or a block. But there is an element where he ignites people in the field. So, we are definitely talking through that. It is getting closer sooner than later.".
"I love the fact that he is still on the sideline," said former Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr. "He is still involved even though he is not in uniform. There is a guy that you can clearly tell wants to get back on the field."
Higbee brings a lot of value to the Rams offense. Higbee is also Stafford's security blanket when he is under pressure and has to get rid of the ball. Higbee is a big target and is easy to find anywhere on the field.
Higbee has not played in a game all season, but his leadership has never stopped.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE