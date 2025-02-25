Rams Puka Nacua Receives Top Honor
Puka Nacua is one of several players in the NFL that can not be questioned regarding their role within their organization. Nacua continues to impress as he overcame an early start to finish as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL.
Nacua's solid performances earned him reconginition from Pro Football Focus' Jim Wyman, listing Nacua as the highest graded wide receiver throughout the 2024 season.
"Nacua missed Weeks 2-7 due to injury yet, somehow, still managed to catch 90 passes for 1,131 yards and three touchdowns, postseason included. He was a menace after the catch, forcing the fourth-most missed tackles (23) among wide receivers." Wrote Wyman. "Nacua also led the league with 3.23 yards per route run as the only qualifying receiver to surpass 3.0."
Nacua's only negative in 2024 was his injury. Once he came back from that Nacua was playing at the highest level a pass catcher could. His game only improved despite virtually all of Matthew Stafford's targets heading his way.
Despite increased defensive attention, Nacua not only rose to the occasion, his play played a critical factor in the Rams NFC West title win.
Nacua jump started the Rams 2024 season through his use in the screen game. Nacua's yards after catch forced defenses to play against him in certain ways to prevent the Rams from utalizing the screen, giving him opportunities downfield.
Sean McVay spoke about Nacua earlier in the season after the Rams defeated NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills. "For him to come up the way that he did, ultimately to be able to cap that drive off that put us up nine points. I would have loved to be able to get the extra point there. He was awesome. Artis gave me a good stat and now he’s giving me all types of stats after he missed (WR) Cooper Kupp. ‘How about this and that?’ What are you talking about?"
"First player in Rams history to go over 160 receiving and have a rushing touchdown. Who comes up with that number right there? He was awesome. He's so physically and mentally tough. [I] love him. Igniter is one of the biggest compliments I can give somebody. You elevate everybody around you, you bring an energy to this football team, and he certainly did that today.”
Do not be surprised if Nacua wins the Triple Crown next season.
