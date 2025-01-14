Has Rams' Byron Young Hit A Ceiling?
The Los Angeles Rams seem to have some pieces on defense that are going to stick around the scene for years to come. Star rookies such as Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to name a few, contributed mightily to the Rams playoff push this season, but has one member of defense already hit a ceiling on his "young" career?
Byron Young, former third round draft pick by the Rams in 2023, was predicted to be the breakout star for the Rams by Sports Illustrated to begin the season. After having a nice first season in the league, Young did not take any steps back in 2024-25, but did he improve?
In his rookie season, Young collected 61 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, eight sacks, two fumbled forced, and four stuffs. A respectable rookie season gave Young the attention he needed by the fans, as he looked and continues to look like a piece for the Rams future.
While the first year was consistent, his 2024-25 campaign was realy just the same. Collecting 62 total tackles, with 34 solo tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks and 8.5 stuffs, Young stayed relatively the same in year number two.
Luckily for the Rams, Young did not take any steps backward. Sure, the solo tackle numbers decreased in year two from year one, but Young also collected more stuffs in year two than in year one. One concern though for the Rams is not seeing a noticeable increase in years to come.
Young still has a lot of development to get through. For him and the rest of the Rams defense, the whole crew is young enough to improve for years to come. Getting into the playoffs in 2024-25, after seemingly being counted out earlier in the season, a huge nod came from the young defense.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula coached his young guns well this season, as the defense kept the Rams in games where the offensive lacked. For Shula and the rest of the Rams defense, 2025 should be a goal to get the young bucks to improve from the season before. If Young were to take a step back, his average numbers may not be good enough to stick around the squad for the future.
