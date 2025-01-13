This Los Angeles Rams Team is Built for Tough Situations
The Los Angeles Rams have now made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The Rams finished the season with a 10-7 record and won the NFC West. The team will play host to the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North. They are set to play against each other in the NFL Playoffs Wild Card round.
The Rams want to make another Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay. He has gotten the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances since coming to Los Angeles. Winning it all in 2022 and looking to do it again.
This Rams team has been battle tested all year long.
The season did not get off to the best start and dealt with key injuries. And the offensive line has also been hurt all season long. Nothing for the team has been easy but they have responded to every challenge with an answer.
On Monday Night they will face different challenge than they have all season long.
Due to the devastation in Los Angeles caused by the wildfires, the Rams home game has been moved the Arizona. The matchup against the Vikings will now be played at State Farm Stadium home of the Cardinals.
The Rams will be playing for more than just themselves. They will be playing for all of Los Angeles. With football far from the only thing on the team's mind, they will take their show on the road and be tested once again, against a good Vikings team. The Rams are ready to answer the call once again, with a whole different meaning this time.
"A lot of the things just sometimes organically occur," said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"I think it was just something that you feel… I think the things that always resonate are when they're authentic. I always try to speak in terms of what's applicable for that situation and it is. I think our guys understood that. I think they agreed with what my thoughts were. Every thought is collective. I do believe that in spite of how unfortunate a lot of these different things are, this group is built to be able to handle different forms of adversity and overcome, which they've done. We're looking forward to doing that this week.”
