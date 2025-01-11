REPORT: Are the Rams in for a Draft Day Shocker?
The Los Angeles Rams have not been known for their draft picks over the past decade or so.
Until last season, the Rams generally built their team by trading draft picks for quality veterans.
While the Rams found success, they also found that this method is not sustainable for long-term success in the National Football League.
This led to the Rams' productive NFL Draft last offseason, with many of their picks playing a significant part in their run to the playoffs this season.
It would only make sense that the Rams' front office would do all they can to secure a second consecutive successful draft haul.
Reese Decker from Pro Football Network predicted who each team will select in the upcoming NFL Draft. He believes the Rams will choose offensive tackle Cameron Williams from Texas.
"Les Snead broke a nearly decade-long first-round drought last year, selecting his first first-round pick since drafting Jared Goff in 2016. After years of trading away picks for stars like Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford, Snead, and the Rams hit a home run with Jared Verse at pick 19 in 2024. Now, they look to add another cornerstone piece to solidify the foundation for the future.
Veteran Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is entering his 11th season in the National Football League. Selecting Williams would ensure the Rams secure one of the best offensive linemen available when it is their chance to choose, and it would also allow Williams to learn some things from Havenstein.
"With veteran Rob Havenstein nearing the twilight of his career, the Rams can’t afford to pass on the opportunity to secure a long-term solution at offensive tackle — an increasingly rare commodity as the draft progresses," Decker said.
"Williams, a 6’5″, 335-pound behemoth, combines athleticism and strength in a way that stands out. He excels as a dynamic run blocker, particularly when pulling, and pairs his physicality with excellent footwork, a solid base, and a keen understanding of leverage and positioning. His tight hand placement and strong pass protection make him a plug-and-play option from Day 1, perfectly suited to anchor the Rams’ offensive line for years to come.
