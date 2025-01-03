What Rams HC Sean McVay Wants to See His Team Improve Before Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams have clinched their playoff spot by winning the NFC West division heading into Week 18. With one game left in the regular season, the Rams can find a way to improve on some things on both sides of the ball. The Rams during their five-game winning streak have played good football.
Rams head coach Sean McVay knows what it takes to get it done when it matters the most. He is not settling on his team the way it is heading into the playoffs. He is always looking to improve and have an edge over the opponents.
"It is and here's what I would say," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think there were a lot of opportunities to execute and make plays that we didn't get ourselves in rhythm ... I'm not going to sit here and pretend like offensively there weren't opportunities to be better. I felt a little different than those previous two because there were some chances for us to make plays with guys that we've counted on and there were some chances for me to make a better call in a situation that you know would've given us a better chance to execute ... The thing that's hard about offensive football is it truly does take all 11.
"Sometimes when we're playing well defensively, one guy can be able to kind of check whoop *** and be able to go make one play and overcome some different things. The other thing is you're so reliant on everybody to be able to do their jobs," McVay continued.
"That's what you love about offensive football. That's why I think football in general is the greatest team sport that there is ... I could go on and on about some of the things that, starting with me, but then also about our execution in terms of getting connected in the run game, targeting the right way, and making sure that the ball's going where it should go. Guys that I know are capable of playing the way that we've seen, if they do that, I know that it's not as far as sometimes it can feel. Ultimately, we have to be able to do it. The thing I will say that I'm not going to take for granted is that we could start fast, but if we're not finishing and finding a way to score, then we're sitting here with a lot different conversation."
