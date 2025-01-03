Rams' Offense Does Not Just Want to Be About Potential
The Los Angeles Rams have been on a heater over the last month of the season. They will look to close out the season with a win and head into the playoffs with a six-game winning streak. The Rams have found different ways to win despite the offensive struggles. That is one thing the Rams must fix if they want to make a deep playoff run.
The Rams have shown during the season what the offense can look like if they execute consistently. When they are at their best, the Rams offense can potentially be the most dangerous of any team in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are all dangerous.
"I think the guys that are capable of playing better have shown over time that they can consistently will," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I think it was a big, we missed Rob [Havenstein] the other night. You know it was a big deal that we had some uncharacteristic things go down. I am always going to say, let us look internally as coaches. Are we presenting guys with clarity and an understanding of what is the intent? And then is there the opportunity to be able to go consistently execute?"
"There are always going to be times that you look at yourself and you say man I got to be better for guys. And I expect the same from our players. And the confidence that I have in saying, if we do what we are supposed to do there, all right what does that really look like? And are there examples where it is been done before? And our job is to help them consistently replicate that with the trust in their teammates and each other. And their ability to be able to do that. This is what I will say, some of the most important times even though it was not up to the standard that we have offensively. The goal is how we figure out how to win the game as a team ... I am betting on us to be able to put guys in the right spots and our guys to be able to consistently execute. Until this season is over and we have not done that I am refusing to believe anything else because I have seen it enough times."
