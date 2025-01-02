Do Rams Have NFL's Best Defensive Rookies This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have turned their season around since starting 1-4 in the first five weeks of the season. Everyone has done their part to put the team first and in the position they are now in. From the coaching staff to the players, they all have done an excellent job believing in each other and staying the course throughout the season.
The Rams defense was the biggest question mark coming into the season. But over the final month of the regular season, they have been one of the best defenses in the NFL. They are a big reason why the Rams have clinched the NFC West division and have a five-game winning streak heading into the final game of the year.
The Rams reloaded the defense by adding two rookies from the draft. Jared Verse and Braden Fiske have been outstanding in their first season in Los Angeles. Rookies Omar Speights and Kamren Kinchens have also been a big part of this Rams defense. Week after week these rookies are getting better, flying all over the field and making plays.
"I love it," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on The Coach McVay Show. "You mention eight picks. Jaylen McCollough and Kamren Kinchens are two rookies that have had four a piece. They make up those eight picks. It is incredible. I just been really proud of the growth and the development. And I think that is a tremendous credit to the collaboration of the coaching staff and scouting staff, identifying our kinds of guys. And then being able to see the coaches help develop these young men and watch them continue to grow."
"Watching Joe Coniglio with Jared Verse. Watching Giff Smith and AC Carter with Braden Fiske. Tyler Davis is a guy that has played good football. Good quality snaps. I have been really pleased with him. And then you look at it from the back end, Jayden McCollough ascension as an undrafted rookie. What Greg Williams has done with Omar Speights and how well he is playing at the inside linebacker position ... That is a lot of guys that have made big time contributions from the rookie class just on one side of the ball."
