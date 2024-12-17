Is Rams' Sean McVay the Best Coach in the NFL?
Head coach Sean McVay has brought the Los Angeles Rams back to life this season.
The season did not start as expected for McVay and the Rams, only winning one of their first five games. With have key injuries on the offensive line and wide receiver position.
One thing that McVay made clear when going through that rough stretch earlier in the season was not giving in.
McVay knew about the problems that the injuries presented. But McVay and the coaching staff went to work and made sure they were going to put the best effort out there with the healthy players.
McVay and the Rams weathered the storm. And each week they are improving as they get players back from injuries. The Rams are 8-6 and are in a tight race for the NFC West title. They are in this position because McVay never makes excuses because of the injuires and has coached well.
"There should be one named mention and that is Sean McVay," said NFL Network's Kyle Brandt. "A lot of people are saying, wow McVay is putting one hell of a season together. McVay is a good head coach. Have many times have I said it? He is the best coach in the league. The best coach in the league. You can win a game one week with 44 points. You can win a game the next week with 12 points. I know the Lions are what they are. They are loaded ... I know what the Eagles are. Sam exact deal."
"This was a 2-4 team that was laughed at and disregarded. Just like they were last year when they also made the playoffs. The best coach in the league can get his team to keep fighting in this rainy game on a short week on the road. The best coach in the league can have his team going against the best player in the league, who had the best game of his career last week, and say no. Let us still beat them ... This guy [Sean McVay] has them playing. Has them ready. They are my Super Bowl team ... The team we look at in New Orleans in February and be like the Rams are in the Super Bowl. I will not be surprised if they are in the Super Bowl. They are that good and have the best coach in football."
