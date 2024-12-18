Rams Await a Top 10 Defense This Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) will have to put together a bounce back performance on offense against a top 10 defense from the New York Jets (4-10). After scoring just 12 points last week on four field goals, an uptick in execution must be had to take down a strong Jets defensive unit.
The Jets rank as the seventh best offense in the NFL, allowing 315 total yards per game. They are giving up 23.2 points per game which works in the Rams favor, but how the Rams earn those points is going to be the key.
With one of the best defensive secondary's in the league, the Jets are the fifth-best pass defense, giving up less than 200 yards per game through the air. With just four interceptions as a team, the Jets struggled to force turnovers, but hold opposing quarterbacks to quiet performances.
The pass rush has been stellar this season for a team that has struggled to score enough to keep up with their stout defensive play. The Jets are top 10 in the league in team sacks with 39 through 14 games with second-year defensive end Will McDonald IV leading the way with 10.
There is a weak spot in the Jets defense and it is their ability to stop teams from running on them. Teams are averaging 121.1 rush yards per game against their defense which should be enough for the Rams to establish a strong ground game to open up the pass attack.
Rams third-year star running back Kyren Williams has been a work horse the past few weeks, carrying the ball 29 times in each of his last two games, with a combined 195 rushing yards. If he puts together another stellar performance, the Rams will be in business in both phases of the offense.
Williams will be tackled the most by the Jets' fourth-year linebacker Jamien Sherwood who is currently tied for third-most tackles in the entire league with 134, adding two sacks. He has stayed healthy for all 14 games and will be all over the Rams if they do not scheme well against this defense.
The Jets struggling to force turnovers is a major plus for the Rams offense and their ability to stay on the field. Even though Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not thrown an interception in his past five games, each possession will be important against a very skilled defense in a must-win game.
