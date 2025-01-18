How Much Success Has Rams' Stafford Had Against Eagles?
The media has portrayed the Los Angeles Rams as the underdogs throughout their NFL playoff run, especially now that they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the divisional round.
While Eagle fans have begun to count out the Rams due to the weather forecast, do not forget who LA has leading their offense.
Veteran quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford has found success in the latter months of the NFL regular season since joining the Rams. Leading them to one Super Bowl victory, Stafford is still the right guy to step up to take down the Eagles. At least the numbers say so.
In his career, Stafford has played the Philadelphia Eagles seven different times as a member of both the Detroit Lions and the Rams. Winning four out of the seven matchups in the past, Stafford has been unable to record a victory since dawning the Rams uniform.
Still searching for his first victory as a Ram against the Eagles, Stafford has not played poorly against them in his career. In the seven games, Stafford has 141 completions, has thrown for 1,645 passing yards and has collected 14 touchdowns.
A big statistic that should motivate how Rams fans feel going into the battle with Philadelphia, is that Stafford has only thrown one interception in his career against the Eagles, which came back in his first ever game against the franchise when he was apart of the Lions organization.
We have seen how elite Stafford has been this season, going five straight games without throwing an interception. Especially against the Eagles earlier this season, Stafford has had no fear in throwing the football, recording 24 completions go for 243 passing yards and landed two touchdowns in the losing effort.
Yes, the weather favors the Eagles given they are used to playing in colder climates than the Rams, but that does not mean that the Rams will not be ready. Given the fight for Los Angeles being the narrative surrounding the Rams playoff run, Stafford does not look to be the man to end the memorable playoff run in Philadelphia.
