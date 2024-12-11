How Rams Can Make it Two Straight Against Rival 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams' narrative of fighting for the playoffs and holding their destiny in their hands continues when they face off against their bitter divisional rivals, the San Fransisco 49ers, in Thursday Night Football festivities. The Rams have beaten the 49ers once this year and may be posed to do it again.
The Rams and 49ers last met when they played against one another in Week 3, which saw the Rams take down their rivals. The main difference going into this rematch is the Rams offense is back to being healthy.
The Rams were without both star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in their last meeting, but with the help of Tutu Atwell's 93 receiving yards in four receptions, they were still able to secure the win.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's 221 passing yards against the 49ers was on the lower end of what Rams fans have come to expect from Stafford as the season has gone on. But one way the Rams can take down the 49ers again is to have Stafford keep up what he has done as of late to help LA climb back in the divisional race.
Since the last time Stafford went against San Fransisco, he has averaged 254.9 yards per game and currently sits fifth in total passing yards on the season among other quarterbacks. If Stafford keeps finding his wide receivers, the 49ers may be in for a long day.
Nacua and Kupp have been the difference makers for this Rams team since both returned to the starting lineup for the Rams. Nacua is coming off a star-studded game against the Buffalo Bills and will only have the motivation to do more against a division rival.
The 49ers have lost many key players to injury this season, most notably running back Christian McCaffrey. This can only highlight what the Rams can do on their defense without having to worry about one of the more elite running backs in the league.
The rivalry between these two teams runs deep enough to where their records won't come into play. While the Rams are currently sitting in second place in the NFC West division, the 49ers have sneaky ways to upset teams, especially if it means ruining the Ram's playoff hopes.
