How Rams HC Sean McVay's Request Will Make the Team Feel More Comfortable
The Los Angeles Rams will play the NFC North Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs at State Farm Stadium on Monday Night.
The Rams finished off the season with a 10-7 record, while the Vikings come into the matchup with a 14-3 record. Both teams have had great seasons, and they played each other back in Week 8 of the season, with the Rams coming out on top.
Now that the game has been moved to Arizona because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Rams will have to make themselves at home in a familiar stadium.
Rams head coach Sean McVay made a request that has been granted. McVay requested that the team use the away locker from the Cardinals Stadium. The Rams visit the stadium at least once every season because they play in the same division as the Cardinals.
The Rams are more familiar with the away locker room, and it will make things easier because they know the ins and outs of the away side.
"We are familiar with it," said Rams head coach Sean McVay when asked about requesting the away locker room.
The Cardinals organization gave the Rams coach the okay to set the team up on the away side. The Cardinals also sent two planes to Los Angeles to help bring the Rams players family members and the staff to Arizona.
The Rams will be looking to start another run to the Super Bowl on Monday Night with a win over the Vikings. The team will be playing for more than just themselves and their teammates on Monday. They will be playing for the whole City of Los Angeles. The Rams will put the city on their backs during this difficult time.
"Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that."
The Rams lost their Week 2 game against the Cardinals in the stadium they will be playing in on Monday Night. Now the Rams will look for a different outcome and advance to the next round.
