How The Rams Have Stayed In The Fight This Season
The Los Angeles Rams are going up against the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the playoffs on Jan. 13, an eventful start to what all Rams fans are hoping will be a deep playoff run.
The Rams have had their fair share of hardships this season — the team battled for their 10-7 record after starting from a 1-4 record in their first five weeks.
They amassed several injuries that sat some of their most prominent players out for weeks at a time, but nonetheless, they are amongst some of the NFL’s best going into the postseason.
The Rams are back in the playoffs for the second year in a row, and Rams head coach Sean McVay had a lot to say when asked how they have stayed in the fight.
“First of all, I think it’s a real credit to the mental toughness and the resolve of the guys to just stay in the fight, just stay one day at a time. It’s so important to just stay present. There are so many narratives from an outside-in perspective that’ll tell you what you are or what you aren’t,” said McVay.
McVay credited a lot of Rams that are behind the scenes, from Rams general manager Les Snead all the way to Rams Chaplain Kevin Nickerson. He also credited the coaches that are by his side on the sideline.
“I don’t think our guys have ever allowed that really to occur. I think that’s been a tremendous credit to the coaches. I think we [have] great leadership. I just think there’s a connection that’s reflected in regard to how we move,” said McVay.
McVay is backed up by some powerhouses on his coaching staff, such as Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. McVay himself represents the sheer grit and talent that is all throughout the team.
“There’s a similar values and belief system in terms of what we want to really be about. It’s always about people. It’ll always go back to that. I think through those journeys, [we’ve] gotten strengthened. This coaching staff is special. The people in this building are really special and our players, they deserve the credit,” finished McVay.
The Rams fought their way all the way to a chance to win it all, and the job is not finished just yet, but McVay’s words about the Rams coaches, players and staff has shown that they are ready to keep fighting.
