Rams' OC Mike LaFleur Impressed by RB Corps
The Los Angeles Rams will look to enter the NFL Playoffs as the hottest team in the league. The Rams will turn to their backups in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams will give their starters including running back Kyren Williams a well deserve week off to rest before the playoffs. The backfield will be led by rookie Blake Corum.
Corum over the last few weeks has been a big part of the run game. The former National Champion has gotten more reps and is now part of the offense. On Sunday, he will get to show that he will be a factor and help the Rams make a run in the playoffs.
"It'd be good to see if he gets a little bit bigger workload," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "When you're the number two guy and Kyren [Williams] has taken the bulk of the reps, compared to any team, sometimes you don't get into the rhythm. More touches for a back is usually better. It'll just be good if he does get those opportunities to see him work through a drive or two drives in a row and see what he can do.”
Rams starting running back Williams leads all running backs with the most carries this season. With the offensive struggles the team has had this season, McVay has turned to the run game to provide the spark they needed. Williams has been a workhorse and one of the best backs in the league this season.
"It'd probably be a better question for him because he’s just been a pro since I've been here for two years and from what I heard from his rookie year. Whatever he did, do it again. There's some luck in that too. A lot of these guys train their butts off and do what they have to do to stay healthy. Injuries happen in this game. There are a lot of variables and there are a lot of big humans hitting each other each and every play. Whatever he did worked this year and he just has to continue to stay strong to his process, which I know he will. He’s made of the right stuff.”
