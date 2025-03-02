Commanders’ next move? Deebo Samuel trade signals major NFL Draft plans
The former disgruntled, star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is getting a fresh start after a tumultuous season in 2024 as he is now headed to join the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels after being traded for a fifth round draft pick.
The six-year NFL veteran seems to have plenty left in the tank at just 29 years of age and the Commanders will look to him to help elevate an already potent offense. The draft pick that the Commanders' gave up to receive Samuel is a 2025 first rounder, meaning that the Commanders' first pick of Day 3 of the NFL Draft will come in the sixth round. With that notion, NFL insider Albert Breer gave his thoughts on the direction that the franchise might head when it comes to draft day - specifically that they are a candidate for trade downs.
Many thought that Washington would potentially look towards free agency or the draft for a wide receiver, but getting Samuel for just a fifth round pick is an absolute steal due to his dynamic skillset that offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can utilize. While the team no longer has a fifth round pick, we could see them look to trade back in the earlier rounds to grab some more draft capital.
Trading back in the draft would make sense for the Commanders, especially out of the first round as they hold one of the later picks where they could move back and net a player of a similar caliber with other teams itching to get back into the first round. However, this isn't a given as the trade of standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen could help in supplementing those plans if they can find the right trade partner.
Things seem to be falling into the lap of the Commanders after a successful season that saw them reach the NFC Championship game, and they will look to keep up this momentum throughout the rest of the offseason as they aim to solidify themselves as legit Super Bowl contenders.
