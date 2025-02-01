The Harsh Reality of a Potential Cooper Kupp Trade for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will have to make some very difficult decisions this offseason, and one in particular may be tougher than the rest.
That decision is deciding what to do with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
Kupp is coming off of a rather strange 2024 NFL campaign in which he was clearly phased out of the offense toward the end of the season.
This has many wondering if the Rams could potentially trade Kupp in the coming months, and while it's a popular topic of discussion, the fact of the matter is that moving Kupp will be more difficult than many are assuming.
Cameron DaSilva of USA Today has revealed why it will be very tough for Los Angeles to find a legitimate trade for Kupp this offseason, citing the Rams' asking price and Kupp's contract as the primary reasons.
"If the Rams couldn’t get a second-rounder for Kupp in October, there’s no way they’re going to get that now," DaSilva wrote. "He finished the year with five straight games of less than 70 yards receiving and is now entering his age-32 season."
Remember: there were some rumors that Los Angeles was seeking a trade for Kupp back at the trade deadline, but no one was willing to meet the Rams' demands.
"The biggest hurdle in any trade will be his contract," added DaSilva. "There may not be a team willing to take on his current deal, which will include a $12.5 million salary this year and $14.85 million in 2026."
While Kupp is still productive, he is clearly not the same player who won the wide receiver triple crown back in 2021.
Since then, the Eastern Washington product has dealt with extensive injury issues and has played in a grand total of 33 games over the last three seasons.
His output has also dipped, as Kupp averaged just 10.6 yards per catch in 2024. Through 12 games overall this past year, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six scores.
The Rams may ultimately have to just release the former third-round pick if they really don't want him on the roster next season.
