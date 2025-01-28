Does Rams Whittington Deserve a Starting Role in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams have some decisions to make. Going into the future can be a scary thought for any professional team, and now that the Rams are nearing a new beginning as players continue to age, it is important for the franchise to make the hard decisions now, rather than waiting.
Rumors have been spiraling all across social media surrounding the future of both quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp in Rams uniforms for 2025. On top of that, multiple Ram wide receivers will hit free agency. The Rams can't afford to make a mistake with whatever direction they choose, but one wide receivers role should be decided sooner rather than later.
The Rams 2024 sixth round pick in Jordan Whittington blossomed well in his first season in Los Angeles. Playing in 15 games for the franchise in his rookie season, Whittington recorded 22 receptions and gained 293 receiving yards.
In two games in the NFL Playoffs, Whittington had one reception go for 12 yards, and it was one of the bigger 12 yard gains for the game. While a lot of the attention surrounds Puka Nacua, Whittington made the most of his opportunities.
Both Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson are set to hit free agency this offseason, and as the Rams wide receiver depth continues to get crowded, is it worth it for the Rams to let one of those players go and hand Whittington a bigger role in 2025?
Whittington was sixth on the team in receiving yards this past season, with both Atwell and Robinson sitter much higher above him. And with the fate of Kupp in the air, this could be a do or die situation if the Rams want to compete in a stacked NFC West division in hopes of getting to the promise land one last time before the Stafford era ends.
It is also a possibility that the Rams break the predicitions and go with adding another wide receiver to the mix, should they lose both Atwell and Robinson. In that scenario, Whittington could also slide into a larger role, and once Kupp's tenure comes to a close, he could jump at the opening, that is if he has a successful sophomore season.
