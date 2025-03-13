Are Rams the Biggest Threat to the Eagles in NFC?
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They will likely released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp today. But they will be bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
Last season the Rams had a great comeback to end the season, which won them the NFC West and another playoff appearance. The Rams were able to win their first game and get to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs last season.
But it all came to an end when they ran into the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams put on a hard fought fight but just came up one drive short of going to another NFC Championship game. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl and now are the favorites in the NFC heading into the 2025 season.
But since the Rams gave the Eagles their hardest test last season in the playoffs, are they the team that has the best chance to dethrone the Eagles next season?
"Rams. I look at the Rams, when they got healthy last year on the offensive line, that is really when they started getting cranked up," said former NFL player Damien Woody on Get Up. "Kyren Williams was running with authority. Their defense, especially that defensive line of Jared Verse and Brade Fiske, was like the Rams. They played some bully ball down in the trenches. For me I am picking the Rams over the Commanders."
Now the Rams will have to go out their next season and prove they can play with the best. And the Rams have been making moves that will help them compete better with the top teams in the NFC especially the Eagles who have a lot of star power on their team.
If there is one team that the Eagles have to watch out for, it is the Rams. They are looking to make another run at a Super Bowl. It is going to be interesting to see what the Rams roster looks like going into training camp.
