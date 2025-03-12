Rams' Stafford Has a Ton of Pressure on Him After New Additions
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They will likely released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp today. But they will be bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
When the Rams ended their 2024 season it was not promised that Stafford was going to come back to play for the Rams in 2025.
We all remember how last off-season went for the Rams and Stafford. They were in a similar situation, but the Rams and Stafford let talks go until a couple of days before training camp before they got a deal done. Head coach Sean McVay did not like that. This time around it is a whole different story.
But now it all worked out and the Rams have made massive noise in free agency so far. Many were shocked when the Rams signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this week in free agency.
Adams will now get to play alongside another great receiver in Puka Nacua. Adams is still a top target in this league. Pairing him with Nacua and having Stafford throw him the ball will cause nightmares for any defense.
But how much pressure is now on Stafford to deliver now that he has two top receivers to throw the ball to?
"There is a ton of pressure on Matthew Stafford now, a ton of pressure," said ESPN NFL Analyst Dan Orlovsky." "Because of the way this offseason has gone, because of the makeup of this football team and now moving on from Cooper Kupp and adding Davante Adams. This has to be paid off with a Super Bowl."
"When you talk about pressure, I am not saying there is no pressure, I am not saying the pressure has not been evaluated," said Stephen A Smith. "But it is not like they gave him a Myles Garrett contract or something like that. Matthew Stafford deserved it ... There is some pressure on them. I just think the pressure is not exponentially higher for Matthew Stafford."
