Rams' Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Perform Act of Kindness
The Staffords continue to be pillars of whatever community they inhabit after years of their philanthropic work have gone on to positively affect the Detroit and Los Angeles areas.
So it was no surprise that once again Rams QB Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly took time to brighten up the Pasadena high school football team's day at their annual banquet.
The program, which recently won the CIF Division 13 championship, was affected by the Eaton fires with the program losing their uniforms and some equipment while several players and their families lost their homes due to the blaze.
Thus Stafford surprised the team by donating new uniforms for the team to wear next season as he continues to help those impacted by the tragic fires.
While he has never won it, Stafford has proven time and time again why he is worthy of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and perhaps it will finally be his next season.
Often in football, especially from the perspective of a beat writer, we're so focused on telling the story of the game. Talking players, contracts, performances, signing, firings, etc, we miss out on the human element that defines the people that make up the NFL because that's the side writers sometimes do not get to see.
Whatever criticisms Stafford and his wife Kelly have received, when you look at the charity work they have done for the communities that they serve, it seems a bit excessive and definitely unnecessary.
Obviously the football product must come first. That's what the NFL is, a result-driven business. However achieving those results aren't always about Xs and Os. Yes the abilities of the Jimmy and the Joes matter a lot but its more attitude than anything, especially in those critical moments.
Thus dragging out Stafford's new deal could have inflicted great harm as not many QBs could command the attention and respect of the locker room like Stafford and in a time where the spotlight is off of him, the fact he's doing something for the kids, purely out of the kindness of his heart speaks volumes to the man he is off the field and the leader he is on it.
