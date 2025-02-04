Is Rams TE Position in Need of An Upgrade?
The Los Angeles Rams have had tight end Tyler Higbee on their roster since he broke into the league in 2016. Having never played for another franchise in his career, Higbee is a Ram through and through. However, the tight end may be on the decline of his playing days.
Higbee only played in three games this season prior to the playoffs, after suffering and recovering from a torn ACL and MCL injury. In his three games this season, Higbee had eight receptions go for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
The veteran tight end also provided help for the Rams during their playoff run, recording 112 receiving yards in 12 receptions, and scored a roaring touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round.
Higbee's knee repair has been a feel good story for the past few games he played in for LA, but reality is started to set in. Going into his age 32 season, with one more year on his contract, Higbee could be in the rotation of Rams that could potentially get traded next season.
The injury is enough to raise some eyebrows surrounding Higbee. His production level will surely be limited, as fans saw in the games he did play in 2024. Exiting the NFC Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings with a chest contusion, how many more injuries can the big man take before it becomes too much?
Los Angeles does have Colby Parkinson as their secondary option for the tight end position. In his first season in LA, Parkinson played in all 17 games, recording 294 receiving yards in 30 receptions. The 26 year old could fill in for the Rams plans of the future, given the production and iron man mentality he had in 2024.
There are a slew of tight ends available in free agency this spring/summer, but the Rams are unlikely to dive into the pool given the depth they have at the position. Rams third string tight end Hunter Long is set to become a free agent, and given the lack of production in the snaps he was in, his return seems unlikely for 2025.
The Rams will have multiple decisions to make this offseason, in terms of potential trades, re-signings, or releases. Given Higbee is set to make $4.5 million as a base for 2025, he may not be readily available for other franchise's plans if they were looking to deal him.
