Is Robinson Set for a Revenge Tour Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams lost one of their most prominent red-zone threats last season to a divisional rival. The San Francisco 49ers signed Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million. Last season, Robinson stepped up for the Rams' offense when most of their top weapons were out due to injury.
Last year, he played 17 games and had 505 receiving yards alongside seven touchdowns. This contract comes after Robinson went on to social media and asked the Rams to re-sign him after it came out that they restructured Matthew Stafford's contract.
Now, he'll be lining up opposite against the Rams as a divisional rival. This move may even incur more feelings of disdain between both sides, as the Rams elected to bring back Tutu Atwell on a one-year deal worth $10 million.
Robinson may feel some type of way after arguably having a more productive season for the Rams and yet not even getting a nod from them in free agency. It's clear he wanted to stay on the team, and his contract is cheaper and for a year longer than Atwells.
The 49ers have been dismantled in free agency, as they've lost key players across their roster and even traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders. There are even reports that they're looking to trade Brandon Aiuyk as well.
This comes after coming fourth in their division, and next off-season, they have to worry about paying Brock Purdy. The future may not be looking too bright for San Francisco, but they could see increased production from Robinson.
Interestingly enough, Robinson's one and only Super Bowl win was against the 49ers, when he was still with the team that drafted him, the Kansas City Chiefs. He's now one of the few players currently on their roster that have a ring.
Robinson's last year with the Rams was the most receiving yards in his career. With an increased workload and potentially wanting revenge against the Rams, Robinson could have his best season next year for the 49ers.
This storyline makes their games next year all the more interesting, and Robinson will play with more urgency after the Rams could've offered him a contract but chose not to.
