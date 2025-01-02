Is the Rams Young Defense Ready For A Playoff Atmosphere?
The Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to the playoffs after the odds were against them. It wasn't easy for the Rams to get in, but it may be harder for the Rams to stay in. While the offense has been the powerhouse for the team this season, are the young guns on the defensive line prepared for what's to come?
Two Rams going into the final game of the season against their division rivals in the Seattle Seahawks are over 100 tackles on the season, being Christian Rozeboom (135) and Quentin Lake (111). Those two men also have some playoff experience that could rub off on the younger defenders going into the loudest atmospshere they will experience.
Over the last few games for the Rams, the defense has seemed to turn their woes around from the game with the Buffalo Bills. Since allowing the Bills to score 42 points, the Rams defense allowed six points against the San Fransisco 49ers, nine points against the New York Jets, and nine points against the Arizona Cardinals.
The defense was rocky to start the year, but as soon as the entire team started to figure it out after their bye week, the defense came to play a little more than fans saw before. Now, with the playoffs ahead, the defense may be up against a wall.
Though they have allowed limited points in their last three games, the Rams would be going up against a more difficult offense. The three teams are not entering the playoffs, and when looking at how the Rams snuck away with victories, they may be in trouble for their playoff run.
If anything, head coach Sean McVay has shown how his Rams will not quit, and that will be the case for playoff festivities. Youthful defenders in Jared Verse and Braden Fiske will enter their first playoff game in their careers, as Kobie Turner and Byron Young enter their second playoff appearance in back to back seasons, the Rams may have the right mix of experienced and unexperienced to get through the first round.
The final game of the season will tell fans a lot on what to expect from the Rams in their playoff run, especially if they all remain healthy after their final clash with Seattle.
